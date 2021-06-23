Google Meet adds YouTube live streams for school events

Google Meet is adding a series of functions designed for different educational settings.

And for this, they have taken into account different aspects such as security in video calls, more control to organize classes and new functions for live broadcasts.

New functions to organize online classes

One of the new dynamics that Google Meet and Classroom will have will allow classes to develop in an orderly manner, and always under the supervision of a teacher.

For example, teachers will be able to create lists of students who will be admitted to certain classes. So once the meeting starts, and the educator is present, all the students on the list will automatically enter the class. The rest will have to apply to join and wait for teacher approval.

On the other hand, some functions will be added that will improve security during meetings and give teachers more control. For example, they will have a new “video lock” function that will turn off everyone’s video simultaneously, and there will also be the ability to end the meeting for all participants from mobile phones and tablets.

New features are also added dedicated to hosts, to establish what policies will be applied in the establishment, regarding video calls with other schools, and what type of features will be available.

Live streams on YouTube from Google Meet

One of the great news that will be added in the coming months is that educators will be able to create public live broadcasts directly on YouTube. Yes, from Google Meet with a very simple dynamic.

So if you want to host a parent meeting, school meeting, or school event, you can take advantage of this new feature. On the other hand, a practical function for multilingual classrooms is added with live translations in Meet. It will only be necessary to enable live translated subtitles, choose the corresponding languages ​​and that’s it.

Most of these features will begin testing in the coming months, and will only be available for some Google plans dedicated to education.