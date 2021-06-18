Google Meet adds new options that facilitate interaction in large groups

Google Meet is updating one of its most used functions to improve its dynamics during video calls.

To do this, a series of options are added that will facilitate interacting in meetings with large groups.

New Google Meet options to interact in large groups

One of the features of Google Meet that makes it easy to interact during a video call with a large group of users is “raise your hand.” It is a simple and practical way to organize a conversation, when asking for the intervention of the audience or to give opinions during a work meeting.

Meet has had this feature for a long time, and now Google wants to further enhance this dynamic with a series of updates. For example, it will now be much more visible when someone “raises their hand” as a new animation will be displayed for the icon for this feature.

A moving hand will be seen, along with the user’s name, at the bottom of the video tile. When the user speaks, the hand icon will automatically disappear from the tile. On the other hand, Meet will make it easier to identify users who have their hands raised, giving them prominence in the video grid. That way, the host won’t have to go through all the tiles looking for who wants to participate in the conversation.

A dynamic that is complemented by a new type of notification that will show the number of users with raised hands. So both the hosts and the rest of the participants of the video call will be able to easily identify the users who pressed the function “raise your hand”.

While these are small updates, those details will make it much easier to conduct a video call with large groups or participate in a seminar. On the other hand, a detail to keep in mind is that these new options will not be available for all Google Meet accounts.

At the moment, they have only been announced for users with Workspace Essentials, Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals and Plus, Nonprofits and G Suite Business.