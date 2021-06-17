Google Maps will help you choose a restaurant faster than you imagine, do you know how?

More and more users turn to Google Maps to do practically anything and one of the most common, especially when we go on vacation and visit a city that we do not know, is to look for restaurants for lunch or dinner, letting ourselves be carried away by the Votes that establishments receive from users who have already been in it. Something that, until now, was a somewhat confusing and slow task. These ratings usually appear when we access the information of the establishment. To do this, you just have to put the word “restaurants” in the Google Maps search box so that all those that we have near the area in which we are appear by magic. The problem is that, as we have it right now, there is no way to know which one is better than another. We would have to enter each and every one of those that appear on the map to check their true level. Goodbye to that confusing process. What Google has thought, and that it is already distributing among the users of its application, is to show on the results screen of that word “restaurants” a sandwich indicating the place where it is located, The type of What is the establishment (in this case to eat with the knife and fork icon) and what is its point rating. A scale that those of Mountain View place from 1 to 5 where the highest score is always better. So, as they reveal in a message published on Twitter, Google Maps will show us an appearance like the one in the screenshot that you have just above, so that you can choose at a glance for the one with the best score and that, Also, meet some important requirement such as distance. It makes no sense to travel half the city if in just 100 meters we have an equally well-valued alternative. As you can see from the screenshot, this novelty substantially improves the operation of Google Maps to find restaurants, which in the coming months could be extended to other areas covered by the app: for example, businesses that offer services, take-away products, etc. . After all, we have all gotten used to receiving a notification from Google Maps asking us if we have been anywhere, and then inviting us to leave our opinion. How to resist, right?