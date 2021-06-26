Google makes it easy to use the Assistant on the lock screen

The Google Assistant is receiving an interesting update that will make it easier for you to use it even when your mobile is locked.

Although it does not mean that it will work when you have the screen off, this new option could be useful on more than one occasion.

How to use the Google Assistant from the lock screen

To have this function of the Google Assistant you only have to go through a brief configuration, since it is not enabled by default. To do this, open the Google app, click on Settings >> Google Assistant, as you see in the image above.

You will find that in “Popular Settings” the option “Lock screen” is added. After a brief description of its operation, you will have the option to give your consent and that the Google Assistant can respond when the mobile is locked.

You will see that it breaks it down into two independent options or permissions. On the one hand, you will have to enable “Allow responses from the Assistant on the lock screen”, and another option is added so that you give your consent to show personal results when you activate the Assistant without the voice command.

So by default, the Assistant will not be able to see information such as your contacts, reply to your messages, or any action that contains personal results. If you are concerned about your privacy or someone taking your phone without permission, you may consider enabling or disabling these new Google Assistant options.

Of course, these are options that you can deactivate at any time by following the same steps we mentioned before, from the Google app settings. It seems like a small update, but it can be practical for those who use Google Assistant frequently, since they will be able to configure it for a new scenario.

If you don’t see this option in the Google Assistant settings, make sure you have the latest version of the application.