Google launches its Nest Mini device in Peru: look at its features

Google Nest Mini it is officially launched in our country. This is the new second generation smart speaker line with Google Assistant inside. The device, which stands out for its compact size and improved sound, will be on sale in the main retailers in the country and available in two colors: chalk and charcoal.

In a context in which people have been developing many of their activities at home accompanied by music, podcasts and / or news, the Nest Mini comes to enhance these experiences with better voice recognition, thanks to the new integrated chip. Thus the fulfillment of tasks is faster by not depending on the cloud. Wi-Fi connectivity is maintained and bluetooth is added as a great novelty, which will allow to send content from a smartphone or tablet.

“In the last year, we’ve spent a lot of time exploring things to do at home. Some of us did gardening, some of us baked, maybe we tried exercise routines at home or started a project. But one thing that maybe we all did was enjoy music at home. Today, we want to share an incredible sound experience with the launch of the Nest Mini for everyone in Peru.“, He said Carmen Quintanilla, Marketing Manager for Devices at Google Latam.

When listening to music, podcast and more in a Nest Mini, the volume LEDs, located on the sides of the device, will illuminate as a person’s hand approaches indicating where to touch it to adjust the audio. In addition, the device automatically adjusts the volume of the music by analyzing the ambient noise. It is also possible to connect the Nest Mini with other Nest speakers and Google Home to create a stereo sound system for the whole house.

With a more compact size, less than 10 cm in diameter and 200 grams in weight, this speaker brings new features designed to provide a better experience for people. One of them is a wall mount, which helps to optimize the space of tables and shelves in the house. “Another of its main characteristics is that it is made with sustainable materials. The durable fabric upper is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. The outer shell is made from 35% recycled plastic, meaning that a half-liter plastic bottle produces enough fabric to cover two Nest Mini ”added the Google spokeswoman

Nest Mini introduces to the home of Peruvians all the benefits of the Assistant Google . With its help, it is possible to remember the routines of the day, translate expressions into other languages, perform quick mathematical calculations, know the weather conditions before leaving home, and even create reminders.

Also, if you have multiple speakers connected, saying “Ok Google, call the living room” or “OK ​​Google, call the kitchen” You can talk to whoever is in that space, and even if someone is away from home, through the Google Home application, they can call from a smartphone.

The Nest Mini will have a suggested price of S / 249 and can be purchased from today on Conecta, Estilos, Falabella, Hiraoka, Mercado Libre, Oeschle, Phantom, Ripley and Sodimac.