Google is working on an app to store and manage medical reports, according to leaked captures

Some screenshots of an app that Google is secretly preparing for now have been leaked, an application that is in its ‘early version’, one of the first stages of development, and which seems to allow us store and manage our medical records and reports on the mobile phone.

It will not be a health app like the one we usually see coming through different manufacturers and that are in charge of measuring our daily activity, with a clear focus on sport like Google Fit, but rather a health app as such. An app that for now does not seem to have a name and that they have hunted from 91mobiles, the well-known German medium responsible for not a few leaks so far.

Medical records, contact information, and a Share button

According to Stat News, Google is already in the process of recruiting Android users both in California, home of Google since its inception, and in Atlanta and Chicago. These users will be in charge of carrying out tests and offering feedback about a new app that will be in charge of storing and managing the medical records of the users on the mobile.

In the application we can not only store these medical records and reports (we understand that received from sources that make their documents compatible with the Google app, which surely uses some more or less standard format) but we can also save there our contacts for medical care and emergencies.

“See a unified view of your health, gathering information from doctor visits, labs and more. Start by linking your accounts online from the places where you received your medical care.”

The application also offers a lower button that will allow us share these medical records although for now we do not know if they can be shared with other users or directly with different health centers. Google already launched Google Health in 2008 for the same purpose, and the app was removed in 2012.

Now, in 2021, it seems that the company returns to the load with a new app to fulfill the same (or very similar) purposes. We will see if this time it is called Google Health again (Google Health in Spanish) and if it manages to improve the traction of the failed first attempt. We will be attentive to the different phases of development that are leaking before its official publication on Google Play.

Via | 91Mobiles