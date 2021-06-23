Google Drive will update the links of some shared files

Google has just announced that it will carry out a security update on Google Drive by which it will change the links of some shared files, affecting both corporate users and private users.

In the case of users of any type of organization, and provided that the administrators of the organization do not exclude it from the update, they will receive a notice as of July 26 indicating those files that will be affected if they proceed to carry out the update, as long as the administrators allow it, having until September 13 to make a decision.



In the case of private users, something similar happens. As of July 26, they will receive a notification about the affected files and will have until September 13 to make a decision, being able to dispense with the security update.

According to Google, what will be done is a regeneration of the links of some shared files including a resource key in the new links. Once an update has been applied to a specific shared file, those users who previously had access will not need the resource key, while new users will have to use the new link that contains the resource key to access it. .

According to the Google statement:

We released a security update that will apply to some files in Drive. This will make Google Drive files more secure by updating their links and may lead to some new file access requests. While we recommend that you apply the update, Google Workspace administrators can choose how this update is applied in their organization.

This security update will also affect application developers using the Drive API. Google tells them that:

In addition to the article ID, your application may now also require a resource key to access these articles. Use our developer resource to learn more about how this update will affect your projects.

In any case, users, administrators and developers will have all the corresponding information on the pages of the Google Help Centers for this purpose.

This security update will also come to YouTube, as we will discuss later. This is an interesting decision that seeks to make file sharing safer for Drive users, affecting both individuals and organizations of all kinds, including schools.

