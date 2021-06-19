Google could use its AI to teach languages

Apparently Google is working on a new project powered by its translation AI.

A project that would go beyond automatic translations, since the proposal would be to teach languages ​​in the Duolingo style.



According to a new report published by The Information, Google is considering going a step beyond simply the automatic translations they offer in their services. And yes, I would also add your proposal for language teaching.

Apparently, this project, which is called Google Tivoli, began about two years ago using a neural conversation model, and could finally be implemented by the end of the year. Although there are not many details about its operation, this Google service could have a similar dynamic to platforms such as Duolingo.

It will serve as a kind of tutor for users who wish to learn a foreign language applying different modalities. And on the other hand, as with some of its products, it will use the dynamics it offers to improve its service.

In this case, the interaction that emerges from this teaching could be used to empower your conversational AI. The Google team has not given any comments on this, so there are no details about the operation of this language teaching service yet.

It could be integrated with some of Google’s services or have its own independent platforms and apps. If we take into account the dynamics used by popular language teaching platforms, we could expect it to have a web platform, as well as apps to continue with the lessons at any time from the mobile.

Perhaps it is a free tool, as with Google Translate, or they consider reserving certain functions to premium users. At the moment, they are just speculation, so we will have to wait until Google gives us a clue about this future service for language teaching.