Google Chrome’s incognito mode becomes more private on iOS

Google Chrome is being updated on iOS with an interesting dynamic that gives an added security to Incognito Mode.

At the moment, the new Google Chrome feature is experimental, but it is available to all iOS users.

Chrome now allows locking tabs with Face ID or Touch ID

With the new Google Chrome update, users can use Face ID or Touch ID to lock and unlock tabs incognito. So if you use Chrome from the iPhone you can use some of its biometric methods to protect your browsing in Incognito Mode.

To test this new dynamic, you just have to follow a few steps to activate it, since it is still an experimental function. To do this, open the Google browser and type chrome: // flags. In the Chrome Experimental Features Finder, type Device Authentication for Incognito.

Once you find this function, you just have to activate it and restart Google Chrome to make the change. And as a last step, go to the Privacy section of the browser settings and activate “Block incognito tabs when Chrome is closed.”

With all these steps you already have this new dynamic enabled. So if you have tabs in Incognito Mode you will see that they will be blocked automatically when you exit Chrome. Anyone who wants to look at your browsing incognito won’t be able to, as Chrome will ask for Face ID or Touch ID to unlock the tabs.

So you can lend the mobile without worrying if you have pending browsing in Chrome, as long as you have chosen the incognito mode. And if for some reason, you are not interested in having this privacy bonus in Chrome, you just have to disable the function.

To do this, follow the same steps we mentioned before to enter the experimental functions of Chrome, and disable “Device Authentication for Incognito”.