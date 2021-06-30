Google Chrome will bring its iOS widget to Android, including the dinosaur minigame

One of the novelties of iOS 14 was being able to add widgets to the home screen of the iPhone. Google was among the first to jump on the bandwagon, announcing widgets for Gmail, Drive, Fit, Calendar and Chrome, with a different design than they have on Android. Apparently, Chrome for Android will adopt a widget similar to the one it has on iOS.

The widget in question is still half cooked in Chrome Canary and hidden under a Chrome Flag, although even in this state it can already be seen that it will follow a similar concept to the one it has in iOS, with a search bar and four shortcuts. One of them, to open the minigame of the dinosaur.

New widget for Google Chrome on the way

Google Chrome has two widgets today: a search bar and a box that displays bookmarks. They are two widgets somewhat more boring than the new generation of widgets that Google introduced for many of its applications on iOS. A third widget is on the way, under the name of Search and Actions.

The widget can already be tested in Chrome Canary 93.0.4558.0, although it is not yet functional. In order for it to appear in the list of widgets in the launcher, you must first activate the Chrome Flag #enable-quick-action-search-widget-android . After restarting the browser, you should appear the widget in the launcher.

The bad news is that this widget is still half cooked, although the design can be appreciated at great risk: a top search and four shortcuts. The Google Chrome widget for iOS includes access to open incognito mode, do a voice search and a QR code reader.

Apparently there will be one more shortcut in Google Chrome, which will be the shortcut for open the dinosaur minigame, which is also available as a widget on iOS. This has been confirmed with a commit in the Chrome code. When will this new widget be ready is still up in the air.

