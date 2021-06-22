Google Chat has new options that make it easier to search old chats

Google Chat is receiving an update that will improve its dynamics.

Regardless of whether you use the Google Chat app or prefer to use its integration in Gmail, you will find these news.

Google Chat adds new search filters

Although Google Chat has interesting functions for us to interact with our contacts without having to resort to other apps, it is true that its search engine is not very helpful.

A situation that is about to change thanks to a series of new filters that reach the Google Chat search engine. As the Google team mentions, these new filters will make it easier to find almost any content in chats.

So not only can you search by keyword waiting for luck, but you can also filter by contact, date, chat, if it contains a link or an attachment. In the latter case, you can specify whether you are looking for images, videos, PDF, Presentations, Spreadsheets or Documents.

This will avoid having to perform different types of searches, since you will be able to mark all the filters that you want to be included in order to find the content at once. For example, you can determine that Google Chat looks for “that chat that your contact Andrés sent you more than six months ago and that contains a Document as an attachment”.

So you can combine the filters to find the chat or contact you are looking for within the app in a single search. In this case, all you have to do is press the search icon to display all the filters, and in Gmail, you will have to select the search bar.

These new search filters are already being activated in the Google Chat app on Android. And next month, this new dynamic will be spreading to the web version of Google Chat as well as to iOS devices.