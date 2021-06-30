Google begins to bring the simplified Discover section to more Android phones

Google has decided that it is time to bring the simplified aspect of its Discover section to Android phones below version 12, although yes, for now for those who have the latest beta version.

The new design, which for some months has been exclusively for mobile phones under Android 12, despite its ups and downs, stops offering divided content through cards, although there will be a separator between each content.



It highlights the contents more but lacks the descriptions

And although they will not be offered from edge to edge, elements such as titles, publication and cover image will gain prominence, in exchange for the disappearance of the first lines corresponding to the articles themselves.

With all these changes, the feed Discover will offer mobile phones a more modern and functional appearance, although it will maintain other capabilities such as the publication date, the option to mark them as favorites, access to the different sharing options, as well as the button that gives access to the options of settings, which allow users to regulate the type of content they want to appear on their mobile devices.

For YouTube videos, the new layout brings out the creator’s channel even more, and both stories and suggestions will now function as automatic progressing slides.

As it happens, the simplified layout has been available in Discover for iOS for quite some time.

At the moment it is unknown if the new design encourages access to the content on display compared to the old design, although if this is the case, and it is what is really expected, the increase in access will be exponential by the time it reaches all Android devices below version 12 officially, remembering again that for now it is in the new beta version of the Google application, which is under the number 12.25.

Discover is a section that allows access to a series of news from various media according to the interests of each user, and that they can find by scrolling to the left of the home pages of their corresponding mobiles in order to be informed of the themes of interest.

It is already a matter of the beta version becoming a stable version and reaching users by updating from the Google Play Store.

Via / Image Credit: 9to5Google