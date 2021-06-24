Google and Jio announce the “cheapest Android and 4G mobile in the world”, the JioPhone Next

The president of Jio, the largest Indian operator, has announced a new ultra-cheap Android smartphone, the JioPhone Next. While the exact details of the terminal will be officially unveiled in September, the teaser has a powerful argument: promises to be the cheapest Android mobile in the world and by far.

The mobile has been developed jointly between Google and Jio, incorporating an “extremely optimized” version of Android which appears to be based on Android Go. It is a 4G mobile, which will have basic functions such as a voice assistant, translator or camera with augmented reality filters, at a price that, although it has not been revealed, should be very, very low.

The cheapest Android mobile in the world

Mukesh D Ambani, president of Reliance of which Jio is a subsidiary, has announced this new terminal at a general conference of the company he chairs. During it, he has presented several programs in development, including the ultra-cheap mobile JioPhone Next.

This will be the third phone in the house, which already features the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, both based on the simple mobile operating system KaiOS. The third, the JioPhone Next will however be based on an extremely modified version of Android, created jointly by Google and Jio especially for said device. In the images of the mobile we can see that some applications are versions of Android Go, so it is quite possible that it uses Android Go as a base.

Of the terminal we do not have its specifications, although we do have some of its capabilities. It will include Voice Assistant, support for text-to-speech, translator, camera with support for augmented reality filters and much more”. It will have Google Play and in the different screenshots we can see applications such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps or Gmail. Sundar Pichai has added the information that it will support Android updates.

According to Mukesh D Ambani, it will be the cheapest Android mobile in the world by far, although it has not revealed what its price will be exactly. On Amazon there are Android 4G phones of dubious quality for less than 30 euros, so it should cost that or less to fulfill the premise of being the cheapest by far.

In the few photos of the terminal that have been shared during the event, it is not possible to anticipate much about its specifications, other than that it has some generous frames on your screen, simple cameras and possibly no biometric security. Being ultra cheap, its specs are expected to be very low.

We will know more about it on September 20, and that is that the ultra-cheap JioPhone Next will go on sale first in India and later to the rest of the world. Of course, it remains to be seen where in the rest of the world it will arrive, in addition to the rest of the specifications.

Via | TechCrunch