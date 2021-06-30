Google AI Identifies Hundreds of Variations in COVID-19 Vaccine Names

The Google team explains how it uses search engine AI to interpret searches for COVID-19 vaccines, taking into account different variations in the name.

This is part of the first tests with the Unified Multitasking Model to improve the search system.

Google AI improves search results on vaccines

We have all heard and even googled information about some of the COVID-19 vaccines, such as AstraZeneca, Sputnik Moderna or Pfizer. However, these names that are so well known to us, may not mean anything to users looking for vaccines with their own designations, taking into account the language, country or culture.

In fact, the Google team mentions that there are more than 800 variations in vaccine names in more than 50 languages. And this, regardless of the number of different terms and phrases used to search for information about COVID-19 vaccines.

So that this does not represent a problem for the search engine, and can offer relevant results to users, Google is implementing its Unified Multitasking Model (MUM) technology. And what could take hundreds of hours and weeks of work, MUM can identify you in seconds:

With MUM, we were able to identify more than 800 vaccine name variations in more than 50 languages ​​in a matter of seconds. After validating the MUM findings, we applied them to Google Search so that people could find timely, high-quality information about COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

This was possible thanks to one of the dynamics presented by the Unified Multitasking Model. And in fact, it was one of the aspects that Google highlighted in its I / O event with the presentation of its new MUM model: knowledge transfer between languages.

And no, it is not a simple translation:

For example, imagine reading a book; If you are multilingual, you will be able to share the main findings of the book in the other languages ​​that you speak, depending on your fluency, because you have an understanding of the book that is not dependent on the language or translation. MUM transfers knowledge across languages ​​in much the same way as this one.

That is, it can take information from sources in languages ​​other than the original user’s query, process that content, and present that information as a search result.