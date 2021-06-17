Google adds new educational resources for children and parents

The Google team is updating the resources available in “Be Internet Awesome” to bring new educational tools to children, parents and teachers.

In this new updated program, more topics related to digital security and good practices on the internet are added.

More free resources for families and educators

Be Internet Awesome is the platform that Google launched a few years ago to help families and educators instill in children a series of care when using the Internet. To do this, they have taken into account some key areas, such as security when sharing content on the web, data privacy, having critical thinking to analyze the veracity of the information, among other points.

And now they are updating this program with 11 new lessons and other resources for families and educators. For example, now includes information on video consumption, online harassment, search engines, among other topics.

Parents will find guides that they can download to develop the different lessons available on the platform. There are activities and exercises that you can do with your children to analyze the topic and understand the concepts. Children will also find it downloadable on the platform, and educators will have resources to carry out different educational activities in the classroom while analyzing issues about digital security.

And to complement all this new educational content that is added to Be Internet Awesome, Google will also direct users to Families.google, which has a series of resources and tools for families to take advantage of the potential of technology for studies, recreational activities and more, without forgetting good internet browsing and safety practices.

All the resources offered on the two platforms are free, and it is not necessary to create an account to watch the educational program or download some of the content.