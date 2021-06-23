Google adds 30 new mobile models to AR Core’s augmented reality

Google has been betting heavily on augmented reality for a season as a way to change reality through the screen of our smartphone. A technology that does not need glasses as in the case of VR and that helps us, not only to see animals in front of us, for example, but also to receive directions to follow routes through Google Maps or, why not, relevant information to view via camera mode. Now, unfortunately, that technology contained in AR Core is not open or available for most Android smartphones and tablets, so those users who have a device that is off the list have to wait for the Mountain View include it. In other words, they verify that these programs will work without problems on their platform, so a rigorous certification process must be followed. 30 new phones Those in Mountain View, through their official service pages, have made public a new batch of smartphones and tablets that we can use to view AR Core’s augmented reality from the browser, or within other compatible apps that are available. take advantage of that platform. This is the case of Chrome, which on your Android phone can show some results of animals with 3D alternatives that can be inserted into our reality. Especially aimed at kids, they can search for some animals on Google and access three-dimensional models that they can see from any perspective or, as we say, insert them into our reality through the touch screen. You just have to place the tiger in front of us to, in real time, see each of its parts moving around it, as if it were really before us (better than not). This new list of compatible devices covers a good number of companies, of which you have just below the complete list. Is yours among the chosen ones? If not, wait: Infinix Mobile Note 10 ProKyocera Torque 5GLenovo Lenovo Tab P11 ProLitByLeia Lume PadLG Stylo 7Motorola moto g (50) Motorola moto g (100) OnePlus OnePlus 9OnePlus OnePlus 9 ProOnePlus OnePlus 9ROppo Reno6 Pro + 5GSamsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A22 Galaxy Quantum2Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + LiteSharp AQUOS R6Sony Xperia 1 IIITecno Camon 17 ProTecno Phantom X ProTecno Pova 2Vinsmart Aris ProVivo V2041Vivo V2045Vivo V2046Vivo V2050Xiaomi Mi 11 ProXiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite 5GXiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Tablet56Xiaomi Redmi Note 1056 Pro Tablet