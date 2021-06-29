google activates discover redesign for everyone, first on android 12

It started as a test at the end of last year and it seems that the test has gone well: Discover is activating for everyone the most minimalist redesign, which removes some decorative elements from the interface and adds a touch of Material You.

The redesign is being activated for everyone, yes, but first in the beta of Android 12. A curious point of this redesign is that search bar disappears when we access from the home screen, although not if we access from the Google application.

Facelift for Discover

Discover’s design change is subtle, though several interface elements are removed to simplify the look. For example, each news it’s not on a cardInstead, they are in a list distinguished by subtle separator lines. A curious point is that the image has rounded edges at all its ends, whereas before only at the top.

The result is a somewhat cleaner design that stands out especially because no search bar on top. Instead, there is a Google logo (which does nothing when you tap on it) and a login for the Day View. This access was already there before, but now it has a more design Material You.

Discover new design in the launcher (left), in the Google app (center) and old design (right)

This means that you will not be able to slide Discover into the launcher to do google searches, but will remain as a place where you can consult the articles that Google thinks you may be interested in. Unless, of course, at some point Google makes a new readjustment and reintroduces said bar.

The redesign is also present in Discover in the Google app, where the news itself has the same design without cards, but the usual search bar is maintained, as well as the Google logo with colors.

Although this time the redesign is being activated at everyone with Android 12It remains to be seen if it will be extended to all Android phones with previous versions or if it will change before doing so. Time will tell.

Via | XDA