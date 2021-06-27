How to?

Tech News Going back to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 from beta …

After the days with the first and second developer beta of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, you may have thought about how to go back to a stable version. If you noticed problems or errors that have cost you data loss or simply the experience is not the best, you may want to go back to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. In this post we will teach you quickly and easily How to go back to iOS 14 from the iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 betas. Some data to take into account for the return to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14

The procedure: return to iOS 14 / iPadOS 14

If I want to go back to the betas, is it possible?

Apple public beta program

Some data to take into account for the return to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14

As we recommend in this post to make a backup before uploading to the first beta, we will need it to be our main bridge back. In the same way, we hope that if you have an Apple Watch you have not decided to install the beta of watchOS 8. Otherwise, you will no longer be able to use it by downloading from iOS 15 to iOS 14 on your iPhone.

Another point to take into account is that, if you do not want to continue having all the junk information or temporary files of your backup, it is better to start from 0. Of course, if you have valuable files in the backup apps, photos or any other information, you can return with the copy without problem. Of course, once being in iOS 14 with your backup you can choose to make a manual backup of the information and do a new clean restoration.

The procedure: return to iOS 14 / iPadOS 14

Open the Finder app on your Mac. Connect the iPhone or iPad with the beta to your Mac with a Lightning cable. Your device has to be in recovery mode (DFU).

The method to do this depends on your device, since there are iPhones or iPads with Face ID or Touch ID. For more information, You can check the following article from Apple’s official support. A message will automatically appear to notify you that the device is in recovery mode. Click Restore to have the system retrieve the latest stable version from Apple’s update server.

After this point you can choose if you want to apply the backup made before you went to the beta of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. If you don’t have it, don’t worry, the installation has already been completed and you will only have to configure your device like the first time.

If I want to go back to the betas, is it possible?

Sure you can, you can do this procedure over and over again. Although if you see this in the month of July 2021, I recommend that you apply to the public beta program. These claim to be more stable and double protected.

Apple first launches the betas for registered developers, in the background it launches these for users subscribed to Apple’s public beta program. Which means that they go through a filter first, since the developers are not affected, the Cupertino developers release these versions with the same build number. It is for this very reason that Apple only releases developer betas on the same day as the WWDC main event.

It is enough to ensure that they are stable versions that can reach all users. Again, we recommend that you make a backup of your device in iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 in case you decide to get on the ship of betas again but now in the public beta stage.

Apple public beta program

Check the following link that will take you to the conditions that you have to meet to enter the public beta program. As soon as you sign up, you will only have to wait a few days (or seconds) to download the public beta profile on your iPhone or iPad. This program is also available for Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch. You must have one of the compatible devices to be able to install the betas. Remember that for Apple Watch it is not possible to uninstall a beta, so I suggest you do not try it in case you want to have a stable version on both the mobile and the watch.

A matter of decision if you decide to experiment again with the improvements that the betas have, which by the way, can be launched from 8 to 13 or more.

Would you like to go up to the beta of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 again? Tell us about your usage experience in the comment box. Likewise, don’t forget to share this article with a friend or family member who has any related questions about how to return to iOS 14 or iPadOS 15 while in the iOS 15 or iPadOS15 betas.

The best news, opinion articles, reviews and tutorials like this you will find only here on iOSMac.