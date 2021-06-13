‘Godfall’ is coming to PS4 on August 10

E3 2021. The great video game fair continues to lavish news and after downloading Ubisoft and waiting for the following major In appearing on the scene, Xbox and Bethesda, there are individual ads as attractive to the naked eye as the one on Godfall, one of the new generation titles that aroused the most interest since its existence became known.

Now, the news about Godfall transmitted by its developer, the American Gearbox (Half-life, Brothers in Arms, Borderlands), the main one at least, comes to deny one of the first and most outstanding news with which the game was sold from the beginning: there is no exclusivity for PlayStation 5 that is worth. A fact that the company itself had already advanced since then, but that did not seem to have been taken into account.

In any case, what Godfall is launched also for PlayStation 4 it does not detract from the title, but quite the opposite, although we will have to see the optimization they achieve for a game that was supposed not to be limited by the resources of the previous generation of consoles. In fact, the exclusivity referred to consoles only, since Godfall It was also released for PC (Windows), although it is only available on the Epic Games Store.

A) Yes, Godfall coming to PlayStation 4 on August 10 And it will not do it without more, but accompanied by a free update and a paid expansion, both with different content with which to expand and enrich the game experience. Of course, all of this will also be available for the PlayStation 5 and Windows versions on the same day.

But if there is a novelty of Godfall that may interest the consoler gamers, is that of the cross play between PS4 and PS5, with Gearbox’s promise of fluidity no matter what platform it runs on. We will have to see it, yes. How will the result of wearing Godfall to the previous generation of consoles, since the news is given in the presentation video, but not a single fragment of it reflects it.