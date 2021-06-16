GoDaddy Launches Its Payment Processing Service To Compete Against Shopify

GoDaddy, one of the most important domain registrars and web hosting in the segment, declares war on Shopify, the leading virtual store creation tool, by launching GoDaddy Payments, its new payment processing service, and which is oriented so that your customers can have a single panel where they can manage orders, payments and refunds.

The launch of GoDaddy Payments was made possible by the acquisition, at the end of last year, of Poynt for 320 million dollars, counting on both the technology and the Poynt team, according to a statement.



GoDaddy as a great competitor to Shopify

In this way, GoDaddy is positioned as direct competition to Shopify, since Customers can combine the new service with their existing WooCommerce WordPress websites, marketing services and eCommerce features powered by GoDaddy.

To Osama Bedier, GoDaddy President of Commerce:

GoDaddy Payments represents an important step towards centralizing all the tools and services a business needs to sell online successfully. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to accelerating our efforts.

So those who bet on GoDaddy will no longer need to resort to external tools, having everything they need to grow their businesses in a segment that has received a strong boost throughout the pandemic.

GoDaddy has been a clear witness of how traditional companies have been looking to start having a digital presence for the first time throughout the pandemic in order to survive the closures of physical stores.

This has allowed GoDaddy to see clear growth in the domain, hosting and business app categories.

In fact, in a financial report for the first quarter, presented last May, they revealed that their reserves for the first time exceeded the mark of one billion dollars for the first time, as they remember from ZDNet.

Undoubtedly, GoDaddy has managed to capitalize on the needs of traditional companies to continue growing with enough solvency, so the arrival of GoDaddy Payments is the finishing touch that confirms that Shopify has a powerful rival with whom it will have to compete more seriously and determined.

Over time we will see how both platforms will evolve in a segment that is becoming increasingly important, electronic commerce, which is no longer exclusive to large technology firms, with the advantage that even customers will not have the need for technical knowledge to have a digital presence.