No doubt Gmail It is the most used platform in the world to send all kinds of emails with or without attachments. If you are thinking of migrating to other applications that provide the same service and you want to delete your Gmail account but you don’t know how, in this note we will explain all the steps to achieve it from your mobile device.

Before taking any action, it is important that you know the consequences of deleting a Gmail account. Quite apart from losing all the information that you have stored, it must be clarified that it is not possible to delete only the account of Gmail, since this is not an independent platform and is part of the services provided by Google.

It means that when you delete your account from Gmail You would automatically be canceling your Google account and by default all services related to this company would also be canceled, such as: Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Discover, among others.

In addition, subscriptions to YouTube and Google Play would also suffer the same fate because they are registered with a Google account. Having highlighted this and if you do not have any problem, you just have to follow these steps:

Opens Gmail and go to the profile photo in the upper right corner.

and go to the profile photo in the upper right corner. Click on “Google Account” and a new window will open.

You will have to look for the “Data and Personalization” tab.

You slide the space bar until you reach the section “Download your data, delete it or make a plan”.

Here you will see 3 options and you have to click on “Delete a service or your account”.

In this section “Delete a service or your account” we choose the option “Delete your Google account”.

This is the most important part since to delete all the content associated with your Google account, you will have to validate the identity of the account. How? entering the password.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform works slow or does not load correctly, click here and follow all the steps to solve the problem. In case these solutions have not worked, consult the G Suite Status Dashboard to see if there are any known issues with Gmail.