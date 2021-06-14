Gmail receives two apps from professional accounts: ‘Chats’ and ‘Rooms’ now available

Google has announced an important first for everyone with a company account: the professional tools of Workspace are now available globally and within Gmail. All you have to do is open your email app to discover the new chat and chat rooms.

Gmail is one of the keys of Google within its applications, not in vain it is the leading platform in email and one of the most used apps on mobiles, both Android and other systems. Given this omnipresence, Google was reloading Gmail with different professional tools, such as integration with Meet. In addition, the company takes a new step: Workspace gives a chat and meeting room platform to any Gmail user.

Chat, video calls and group work integrated directly into Gmail

New Workspace tools now available in Gmail

The advantages of Workspace in the workplace are important since it allows teams to communicate with each other to present ideas, carry out tasks and, ultimately, to establish conversation, either through individual or group chats. Until now Workspace offered chat and rooms only to business accounts, a limitation that has now been removed.

From now on Gmail adds more lower tabs with the newly landed tools from Workspace. As the application advanced a few weeks ago, with a closed test for certain Google users, chat and rooms go down to the bottom menu of Gmail.

Google ensures that with this step, any user of the company gets the professional tools that until now could only be used by Workspace clients. Through Chat it is possible chat with any Google user through text messages (It is complemented with ‘Meeting’, the function of calls and video calls). And the new tab of ‘Rooms’, soon to be called ‘Spaces’, allows to establish work communications in order to collaborate in a group. In the style of Microsoft Teams or Slack, although without the need to install additional applications.

In case you want disable these features, either because you are not interested or because you do not want to see them in your Gmail menu, you must do the following:

Display the Gmail side menu and go to ‘Settings’.

Enter your account options, not the general settings.

Deactivate the ‘Chat’ function, under ‘General’.

With the new Workspace integration in Gmail you can have three other communication tabs apart from email: ‘Meeting’, ‘Chat’ and ‘Rooms’ (the future ‘Spaces’). If you are not going to use them, it is best to deactivate them: you will save space in your Gmail and avoid distractions.

