Gmail: know the method to schedule an email

Gmail is the application that you can not only use to open Google Play, but it has also become one of the main elements to start the calendar with all the appointments you have pending for a more orderly week.

Also, through Gmail You can activate the chat that is already available all over the world, in addition to carrying out a series of tricks that will seem quite fun, especially if you need to send something urgently.

In recent months, a tutorial has become popular with which you can find out if a person has opened your email, there is also another where you are informed how to prevent your messages from reaching the spam folder.

Now a new option has been discovered that allows you to schedule a message by Gmail in a simple way and, best of all, without installing third-party applications or just extensions in Google Chrome on the PC.

HOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR GMAIL MAILS

The first thing you should know is that you have to have the latest version of the app on your smartphone. Check for an update on iOS Store and in Google play . Then do these steps:

The first thing you should do is open Gmail on your cell phone.

Now go Write.

Write the recipient’s email.

When doing so, you only have to enter the three points in the upper corner.

Learn all the details of how to schedule a Gmail message on your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)