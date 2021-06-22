Gmail: know the method to schedule an email

Gmail is the application that you can not only use to open Google Play, but it has also become one of the main elements to start the calendar with all the appointments you have pending for a more orderly week.
Also, through Gmail You can activate the chat that is already available all over the world, in addition to carrying out a series of tricks that will seem quite fun, especially if you need to send something urgently.
In recent months, a tutorial has become popular with which you can find out if a person has opened your email, there is also another where you are informed how to prevent your messages from reaching the spam folder.
Now a new option has been discovered that allows you to schedule a message by Gmail in a simple way and, best of all, without installing third-party applications or just extensions in Google Chrome on the PC.
HOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR GMAIL MAILS
The first thing you should know is that you have to have the latest version of the app on your smartphone. Check for an update on iOS Store and in Google play. Then do these steps:
- The first thing you should do is open Gmail on your cell phone.
- Now go Write.
- Write the recipient’s email.
- When doing so, you only have to enter the three points in the upper corner.
- There you will see a tab that says “Schedule”.
- Select the date, time and message that you want to be scheduled in Gmail.
- After that, you just have to write the text and attach the documents you need.
- Finally, click on “Send” and you will have already programmed your email.
- It should be noted that you can go back to read what you wrote and correct what is necessary before it is sent.