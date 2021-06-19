Gmail: know the function to delete emails sent to you by a specific contact

Gmail is an email application that shares 15 GB from storage together with Google Drive and Google Photos, it means that if we occupy all the space we would have to pay for a greater amount of gigabytes. Many of us have a contact that saturates our inbox with a large amount of emails, therefore, in this note we will teach you a trick so that when that person sends you a message they are automatically deleted.

It is uncomfortable when a contact sends us many emails that are not spam, since if one contains attachments such as photos, videos, documents, etc., it would take up too much storage space. So why not just block the sender? sometimes we do not want to make this decision out of respect for the other because it may be a family member, friend or coworker.

To apply this trick it is not necessary to install additional applications, however, one of the fundamental requirements is that you are from a desktop or laptop (Laptop). It is a filter Gmail which will automatically delete all emails sent by a specific sender, follow these steps to get to the referred tool:

Login to Gmail and go to “Settings” located in the upper right corner with the icon of a cogwheel (Gear).

Another window will open with several options, but we have to click on the “Filters and Blocked Addresses” tab.

“Filters and Blocked Addresses” tab (Photo: Mag / Gmail)

Now, we look for the option “Create a filter”.

The window that we see in the image will open and where it says “From:” we have to add the recipient’s email and click on “Create filter”.

We add the recipient’s email (Photo: Mag / Gmail)

In this part we will see several options with a square box on the left, we mark only the one that says delete and again click on “Create filter”.

We mark the box that says delete (Photo: Mag / Gmail)

Done, our storage of Gmail now you will be safe. In case you regret the action and you no longer want the messages that your contact sends you to be automatically deleted, you just have to go to the same tab “Filters and blocked addresses” to delete or edit the function’s mail.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform works slow or does not load correctly, click here and follow all the steps to solve the problem. In case these solutions have not worked, consult the G Suite Status Dashboard to see if there are any known issues with Gmail.