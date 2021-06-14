Gmail: how to know if they read your sent mail

Are you one of those who use Gmail ? Through it, you will not only be able to access a large number of applications on your Android device, but also access the Google Drive cloud and even Google Photos. Although it is also used to send a large number of messages to another person, here we will tell you how to know if they opened your sent mail.

Every time we send a message, such as an email attaching a university job or a CV in case you are applying for a position in a company, we are left with some uncertainty whether or not they have read our Gmail .

Although there is a method to find out, it should be specified that you will leave a certain registered trademark, that is, that in your message it will appear that it is being followed, so that you do not have future problems.

Also when that person opens your message, you will be notified by email to your Gmail so you know not only that they looked at your text, but also what time it was done.

HOW TO KNOW WHAT TIME MY MAIL SENT FROM GMAIL WAS READ

To begin with, you should know that this trick only works on the PC and you will have to install an extension in Google Chrome to carry out:

The first thing you should do is download MailTracker.

The extension will ask you to buy an account or use it for free, but on a limited basis.

In order to install the MailTracker extension you can enter here .

In this way you can activate the tracker in a Gmail email. (Photo: MAG)