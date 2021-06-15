Gmail: how to change your profile picture from your smartphone

Do you want to remodel your Gmail ? Through it we can not only send our emails to anyone in the world, but also attach documents, photos, videos and even upload them to a cloud.

While in the last days Google began to charge for the storage service, as long as it does not exceed 15 GB, there is a trick that many do not know how to do using Gmail . This is quite simple and it is not necessary to enter the browser of your cell phone.

Here we will show you all the steps to be able to change the profile photo of your email so that, every time you send an email, it appears in the avatar. How do you do it?

It should be noted that although these steps can also be done on the cell phone, there is a method for you to achieve it on your computer or the device where you connect.

HOW TO CHANGE THE GMAIL PROFILE PHOTO

The best thing is that these steps can be done from the application of Gmail from Android or your iPhone device with iOS:

The first thing you should do is enter Gmail on your cell phone.

Then click on the circle where you can see your profile photo, if it is empty, the initial of your Gmail email will be displayed.

A window will open with several options, but we look at the small camera icon that is placed in the image of our user.

In this way you can change the profile photo of your Gmail account and other Google accounts. (Photo: MAG)