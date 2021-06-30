GitHub introduced Copilot, an AI that helps to program

Microsoft, through GitHub and in collaboration with OpenAI, presented Copilot, an artificial intelligence system integrated into the collaborative development platform, capable of adapting to different types of projects and completing lines of code.

This tool, released in the first instance under a technical preview, already has its registrations open, but with limited spaces.

An AI-based scheduling assistant

GitHub Copilot was introduced through the Blog of that platform as a “AI programmer that helps you write better code”. This task is achieved thanks to the ability of this tool to extract the context of the code in which you are working, to present suggestions of whole lines or complete functions.

This automated programming assistant, which operates through an extension for Visual Studio Code, works with a diverse set of frameworks and languages. In their presentation, from GitHub they point out that this first version works particularly well with Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby and Go, but is equally suitable for handling dozens of other languages.

“Skip the documentation and stop looking for examples” is one of the invitations with which Copilot is presented. Having been trained with billions of lines of public code, they note, this system can offer more than one alternative, rather than “autocomplete” with no additional options. This allows you to configure commonly used APIs, complete functions or variables, reproduce repetitive patterns, and even convert comments into lines of code.

OpenAI’s collaboration in this project materialized with the contribution of OpenAI Codex, a new artificial intelligence system created by OpenAI, which acts as the engine for GitHub Copilot. Unlike GPT-3, another project from the same research center, OpenAI Codex has a broader command of how people use code, having been trained solely for this specific purpose.

GitHub Copilot does not test the code it proposes, which suggests that in some cases the code may not compile or run properly. Another weak point of this initial stage is the limited context that the AI ​​analyzes, which refers only to the file on which it works, ignoring others present in the same project.

Although Copilot cannot develop complete applications autonomously, due to the aforementioned weaknesses, this is an important advance to facilitate a more efficient work, but it is also a first approach towards a future scenario that looks more and more likely, in which sees the activity of programmers under threat, at least under the terms we know today.

Enrollment in this technical preview, plus additional information about Copilot, is available on GitHub.