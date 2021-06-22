Germany’s first 3D printed residential building completed

A gigantic 3D printer has spent 100 hours printing a residential building in Germany, and within five weeks it will be completely finished.

It all started in September 2020, when in Bavaria, Germany, the project to create a five-apartment building, on three floors, with 380 m² of living space began.

The printer is the BOD2, the fastest on the market. It can complete 1 square meter of a double layer wall in less than five minutes, moving at 1 meter per second. Print results are monitored through a camera to prevent further printing after a major error. The material used has been one called ‘i.tech 3D’ created by HeidelbergCement.

Although it has been 100 hours of printing, the work has lasted 10 months, and in August they will receive the first visitors.

The person in charge has been PERI, a family construction company that partnered with the Danish manufacturer COBOD, who offered the printer. The result has passed all regulatory approval processes, so we are talking about a safe home.

For printing, a print head has been used that moves along three axes in a resistant metal frame, thus being possible to go anywhere within the structure, with only one calibration.

This printer is also responsible for making the hole for pipes and connections for water, electricity and others, which makes it possible to install pipes and cables while the printing continues on another side of the house.

The objective now is to rent the flats, although we still do not know if the price will be cheaper than that of buildings built using traditional techniques.

Image: HeidelbergCement / Waldemar Korte

