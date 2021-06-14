Gardai to be granted power to force people to reveal phone passwords, fresh Justice Bill plans reveal

Gardai are to be granted the legal power to require a person to hand over their passwords to electronic devices.

Other provisions in a new Justice Bill include the introduction of a single power of arrest in a bid to modernise the force.

Officers will now be required to make a written record of a stop and search while caution will be put on a statutory basis.

The requirement for a written contemporaneous note of a Garda interview will be removed in cases where it can be recorded by other means.

Justice Minister Heather Humphries said the Bill will have a strong focus on human rights as well as on the fundamental rights and procedural rights of the accused.

She added: “The aim is to create a system that is both clear and straightforward for gardai to use and easy for people to understand.

“It is also to establish what powers [the force] can use and what their rights are in those circumstances.

“At the same time, where we are proposing to extend additional powers to gardai, we are also strengthening safeguards. I believe this will maintain the crucial balance which is key to our criminal justice system while ensuring greater clarity and streamlining of Garda powers.”

A spokesman in the Justice Department said the new Bill will “set out and enhance the rights of people in custody” by bringing together the existing powers to detain people for the purpose of an investigation.

The Bill will bring in longer detention periods for the investigation of multiple offences being investigated together, for a maximum of up to 48 hours.

It will also allow for a week’s detention for suspects in human trafficking offences, which are currently subject to a maximum of 24 hours detention.

