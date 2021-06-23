Gardai seize bags full of drugs worth more than €400,00 in Newbridge, Co Kildare

A major seizure has taken place in Newbridge as gardai find more than €400,000 worth of illegal drugs.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in relation to the discovery and is currently detained at Newbridge Garda Station.

The operation was carried out in Kildare this afternoon, 23 June 2021.

Gardai carried out the search at the property on the outskirts of the town.

They discovered Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €214,000, Cannabis herb with a street value €214,000 and €60,000 worth of Cocaine during the course of the search.

A trailer, a caravan and power tools were also seized.







(Image: An Garda Siochana)



