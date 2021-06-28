Gardai seal off Ushers Quay area after body of young man found near waste ground

Gardai are investigating all circumstances after the body of a young person was discovered in Dublin city on Sunday evening.

The man in his 20s was found by officers near waste ground in the Ushers Quay area but the investigation is currently not being treated as suspicious.

The young man’s body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later date with enquiries into his death ongoing.

It is understood that the man was homeless with Feed Our Homeless founder Tony Walsh calling the death another tragic loss of life on our streets.

He said: “It has being brought to Feed Our Homeless attention another homeless man has tragically lost his life yesterday evening near a waste ground in Dublin City Centre.

“I’m calling on the Government to take immediate action and put appropriate interventions in place to help prevent any more homeless people from losing there lives.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen record numbers of homeless people who have sadly lost their lives either within homeless services or out on our streets.

“We must see much needed funding being put in place to help provide better homeless and health services where people have access to trauma care.

“We also need to help meet the needs of those who are crying out for help every day to prevent anymore people from dying on our streets.”

He added: “Myself and all my colleagues here at Feed Our Homeless would like to send our sincere condolences at this very sad time to the family and friends of the man.”

A Garda spokeswoman told Dublin Live: “We are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body, a male aged in his 20s, in Ushers Quay, Dublin on the 27th June 2021.”

She added: “His body has been removed and a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date and enquiries ongoing.”