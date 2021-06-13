Gardai make arrest in operation targeting anti-social behaviour on DART

- Advertisement -

Gardai made an arrest on Friday evening during an operation targeting anti-social behaviour on the DART line.

The force and Irish Rail are clamping down on unruly behaviour on the train line following a number of recent unsavoury incidents.

One person was arrested at Howth Junction DART station are controlled drugs worth an estimated €2,000 were discovered.

Gardai said: “Inter agency security operation targeting anti social behaviour on public transport at Howth Junction Dart Station on Friday evening involving local Garda Units & Irish Rail personnel.

“One person arrested by Gardaí for possession of controlled drugs worth €2k (analysis pending).”

