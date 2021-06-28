Gardai arrest two as part of human trafficking and money laundering probe

Two women were arrested after gardai investigating human trafficking undertook a number of searches in multiple counties.

The women, aged in their 30s and 40s, are currently detained at a north Dublin garda station under under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences.

The arrests happened after gardai investigating human trafficking, money laundering, and organised prostitution conducted several searches in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal today.

The women can be held up to a period of seven days.

A garda spokesman said: “The Garda National Protective Services Bureau would call on any persons who have been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.

“The investigation is ongoing.”