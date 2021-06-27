Garda penalised after ‘aggressive’ intruder got into Aras an Uachtarain and spoke to President Michael D Higgins

A Garda was penalised after an intruder got into Aras an Uachtarain and spoke in “an aggressive manner” to President Michael D Higgins.

Details of the disciplinary case are outlined in the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission’s 2020 annual report.

The person drove through the gates of the Aras in Phoenix Park unchallenged at 5.30pm on September 14, 2018.

They entered the Dublin residence via the front door and confronted President Higgins when he opened his study door.

The intruder was in the Aras for three minutes before the president called for assistance and the person drove out the same gate unchallenged.

The gate had been left open to allow electricians to access a fuse box.

The officer on duty, referred to as Garda B, left his post after noticing internal doors in the adjacent lodge were banging.

The report notes: “He decided to go and close the doors, an action which took a few seconds.”

The investigation found that Garda B had neglected his duty and was subject to a monetary sanction.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.