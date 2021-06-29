Garda checkpoints Ireland: Unaccompanied learner driver with no discs caught after slip-up beside officers

The Naas Road Policing Unit had a very busy weekend with multiple incidents occurring on the roads.

On Sunday, a learner driver with no tax or insurance overtook a garda car at 135km per hour on the N7, a 100kph zone.

The learner permit holder was also unaccompanied and had no L-plates, as well as no NCT for the car.

Gardai seized the vehicle and issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice with the driver due to appear in court.

Also on Sunday, Naas gardai stopped a van with blacked out windows on the M7.

Gardai conducted a Tintman check which revealed that the Light Transmission Level in the vehicle was only 21%, much lower than the minimum requirement of 65%.







(Image: @GardaTraffic Twitter)



The garda mobility app also found that the driver was disqualified.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Several drivers were found to be speeding in Kilcock also, with one motorist travelling at 84kph in a 50kph zone.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all.

On Monday, the Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint with the RSA, HSA and Customs.

A number of vehicles were seized for different reasons, including unaccompanied Learner drivers, having no tax or insurance and for having excessively worn tyres.