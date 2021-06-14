Garda checkpoints Ireland: Charged driver caught rotten committing risky offence right outside station

Someone gave gardai at Kevin Street Station a very simple task on Monday morning.

The officers stationed there looked on as a car drove through a set of red traffic lights – right outside the station.

The black golf was pulled over by Gardai and issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

An Garda Siochána tweeted:







(Image: @GardaTraffic)



“Gardaí observed this car driving through a red light outside of Kevin Street Garda Station this morning.

“A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.”

