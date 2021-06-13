From classrooms to smartphones: how teaching has evolved

The arrival of new technologies in the classrooms has marked a milestone in education. Simply because they have made the learning process more democratic. And, in addition, they have become a valuable support instrument not only for students, but also for educators. Although they are indispensable in this sector, we stop wondering how they have influenced the evolution of teaching?

The transition from classrooms to computer systems and smartphones arouses a lot of curiosity. Above all, for those who were born in the middle of the digital boom and are unaware of the ancient teaching methods.

Before the tech boom, teaching was limited to classrooms

Nowadays, when it comes to learning, most students turn to the web for research, information, and clarification. However, before the tech boom, teaching was limited to classrooms. Therefore, attending school and consulting countless books was paramount.

Similarly, active attention, notebooks and pencils were essential to take note of what the teacher said or wrote on the blackboard, in addition to what was consulted in the books. If students did not follow these practices, they got a mediocre education.

And if we talk about support tools, many students were forced to carry sets of squares, colors, erasers, dictionaries, among other school supplies, in their backpacks. Likewise, the exhibitions were presented on paper and eventually on acetate prints.

Beyond this, one of the main limitations of the students of that time was the difficulty in accessing quality information, as well as the lack of financial resources. Without money, it was almost impossible to access the educational system. Currently it continues to be, but there are new support platforms and learning channels.

The internet came to change teaching methods

Before the technological boom, teaching was based on a teacher-student interaction, where the educator was in charge of sharing knowledge. However, with the advent of the internet, learning methods have changed. Now, students feed on information from the web and can even bring new ideas to their learners. Therefore, they have gone from being passive to active learners.

At present, the fact that a teacher is the only transmitter of knowledge is considered obsolete. This is due to the emergence of new support platforms that can be used anytime and anywhere, such as:

edX: an app for courses and online learning

This platform is presented as software that “brings the best online courses from the world’s most prestigious universities and institutions directly to your mobile device.” These are taught by experts and professors from Harvard, MIT, Microsoft, UC Berkley, Columbia University, among others.

edX offers online courses in English, art, engineering, art, computer science, finance, accounting, and many more areas. Practically, with this application “the ‘virtual classroom’ will be where you are”. This is because the courses can be downloaded or viewed live. In addition, knowledge is put to the test “with questions and exams as you progress through each course.”

As you can see, this app is quite complete. Therefore, it represents an excellent support tool for anyone who wants to improve their skills, as well as find a quality job. And, best of all, this learning app is totally free.

TED: a platform that offers free videos in more than 100 languages

Like edX, TED is a free learning tool. This app offers videos on science, politics, culture, business, psychology, technology and even entertainment, which are subtitled in more than 100 languages. In addition, it allows users to download videos or audios of the talks for offline playback. They can even be marked to create playlists.

This application is presented as a platform that “satisfies your curiosity and expands your world with talks.” To do this, it offers more than 2,000 TED Talks “from outstanding people, by subject and style, from technology and science to the surprises of your own psychology.” Of course, with TED, we can listen and learn about a wide variety of topics.

While the two applications are different, they make it clear that teaching has evolved. Learning is not limited to face-to-face education, but to an internet connection.

More than entertainment, a learning channel: the role of social networks

As we mentioned, the internet and new technologies have revolutionized education. They have not only allowed the spread of innovative learning tools, but have also generated new teaching channels. Like what ?, social networks. That 2.0 space that often becomes more than entertaining is a school.

On platforms like YouTube, for example, we can learn about mathematics and even how our brain works in a quite creative way. As stated by scientist Michael Stevens on his channel “Vsauce”. In it, he answers “repetitive scientific and philosophical questions like ‘Is there something real?’ as well as less frequent questions such as ‘How much does the internet weigh?’

Similarly, Sandra Ortonobes – on her YouTube channel known as “La Hiperactina” – explains various topics, doubts or scientific curiosities through illustrations or quite creative phrases. For example, in this article we talk about unami, do you know it?

Similarly, in TikTok we find a space to learn through short videos. Professor Phil Cook through the account @chemteacherphil publishes demonstration videos of small scientific experiments aimed at high school students. While @LadyScience talks about the scientific advances that are known so far about COVID-19 and other viruses.

These influencers are very popular on these social networks because they offer scientific content in a creative way that is easy for their audience to understand and process. In effect, they turn these platforms into a space to learn about different topics.

So far, what has been said shows how new technologies have influenced the evolution of teaching. The time where education was limited to teacher-student interaction is long gone. Today, people can use the internet, smart computers, and a host of web tools to learn online anytime, anywhere.

So, today, education is participatory, we can exchange points of view with anyone in the world on a particular topic. All this through a simple chat, a forum or a videoconference. The information is there, in the comfort of our pockets.

.