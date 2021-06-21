From Bastardstown to Willyrogue and Ballsbridge to Slutsland, take a tour around the country on Ireland’s rudest road trip

Many people may be searching for the Instagram-worthy road trip that stands out from the crowd.

But we’ve got an alternative suggestion, as Ireland has plenty of rude place names to mix up your staycation summer.

Irish Parcels have revealed the rudest spots in Ireland, from Bastardtown to Willyrogue, to make sure your road trip is the one that will be the envy of foul-mouthed friends.

Instead of stressing over crowded tourist destinations, why not stroll around Slutsend? Although many holiday makers gush over the Wild Atlantic Way, the road to Horetown remains a hidden gem.

A spokesperson from Irish Parcels said that residents either view their unique place name as a blessing or a curse.

They said: “Some Irish homeowners will view where they live as a curse while other families will love it, but one thing is for certain- living in or near a town with a silly name certainly isn’t boring.”

“Funny or rude road names are guaranteed to spark conversations.”

Stop 1: Nobber

Nobber is a village in County Meath, 24 miles south of Dundalk. Nobber’s unique name comes from the Irish word “an Obair” (‘the work’)

While in Nobber, take a chance to sick in its rich history and explore one of its many scenic trails.

Stop 2: Ballsbridge

The much-loved home of the RDS is named after the Ball family. The Dublin village offers its fair share of cafés and pubs and is merely a stone’s throw from city centre.

Stop 3: Slutsend

Slutsend is a must see townland in North Dublin. You can also take in the nearby Botanic Gardens and Glasnevin Cemetery in the Dublin 9 pocket.







Stop 4: Doody’s Bottoms

Doody’s Bottoms is in Donard, Wicklow. The townland boasts an iconic title and a holy well that’s been there since before St Patrick even hit our shores.

Stop 5: Fannystown

Fannystown is a small community in Wexford, close to the Emerald Isle’s beautiful east coast. Enjoy all the sunny South East has to offer while wondering how such a rude name ever came to be.

Stop 6: Horetown

Horetown is a small village in Wexford, boasting the iconic Horetown House. The house is a luxury destination and a popular wedding venue, but the village’s offensive name secures its entry to this iconic list.

Stop 7: Bastardstown

The neighbourhood of Bastardstown is yet another rude place name that is found on the scenic south coast of County Wexford. Enjoy Bastardstown beach in all its memorable splendour.

Stop 8: Cock Hill

Cock Hill is in County Kerry and home to the picturesque Anna More Bog.

Stop 9: Spunkane

The neighbourhood of Spunkane is another questionable place name found in the Kingdom. Spunkane is a few miles from the majestic Lough Currane.

Stop 10: Willyrogue Island

Willyrogue Island is a small island in awe-inspiring Lough Corrib, Co. Galway.

Stop 11: Cum

There are three places in the whole world lucky or unlucky enough to be called Cum. Mayo boasts the northernmost one. Mayo hold its own with other places called Cum in Turkey and in Nicaragua.

Stop 12: Muff

Last but not least, this Donegal village brings the rude road trip to its fitting end. Muff lies near the mouth of the River Foyle and just on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Grab a pint and look back on our country’s strangest place names.

