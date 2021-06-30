Four people rescued from yacht drifting out to sea after failure in Howth

Four people were rescued from their sailing yacht after it came into difficulty yesterday afternoon.

The group were struggling to make it back to safe harbour because the boat was drifting with no propulsion.

The alarm was raised at 3:10pm yesterday when reports of the yacht drifting towards Lambay Island reached the RNLI.

They acted quickly to help those stranded at sea – within 15 minutes an all-weather lifeboat and volunteer crew had arrived at the scene.

A light northerly breeze and a string tide at the location made the rescue mission more difficult., but they managed to safely tow the boat back to Howth Harbour.

Thankfully, those aboard were all were wearing lifejackets and said to be in good spirits.

Stephen Harris, from the Howth RNLI said: “When the call was raised we were delighted to help the 4 people this afternoon, they all had their lifejackets and safety gear but were not able to make any headway trying to return to harbour.

“We were happy to assist and they were extremely grateful.”

