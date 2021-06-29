‘Foundation’ of (Isaac Asimov) Apple TV +: trailer and release date

Apple has shown the first trailer of Foundation, his new science fiction series and one of the most anticipated of the year not only by Apple TV + users, but by any fan of the genre worth its salt … And, of course, the hype of many it has not taken long to surface, as well as the fears of many others in the face of the possible outcome that the television adaptation is not up to the task of Isaac Asimov.

Isaac Asimov is – and was not – one of the most popular and prolific science fiction authors that have ever existed – as well as a great scientific popularizer, without any fiction – and of the hundreds of novels of greater or lesser importance that he signed along with throughout your life, Foundation It is surely his masterpiece, his most ambitious work. A trilogy in its first stage – one would have to settle for that, which is already a lot – whose plot complexity, far from any conventional series of space adventures, did not seem sensible to lead to any type of screen, large or small.

But, look where, the wars of the streaming have made it possible: the series of Foundation It will premiere on Apple TV + on September 24. We will then see to what extent this original apple production resembles what Asimov wrote, or chooses to take licenses to make something more attractive with an essence that is the antithesis of today’s fast-food junk product. It is, of course, a difficult challenge to undertake.

They come together in the realization of this series of Foundation unprecedented challenges in the world of the seventh art, as if to carry out a series of the 2001: A Space Odyssey It will be: is the public prepared for a series of brainy science fiction, in which the action is merely anecdotal in a literal sense, that is, taking place as a reference and nothing more; to get hooked on a story that takes place over the centuries?

And Apple, is it committed to dedicating the budget that a series like Foundation, not to pervert its essence -which makes it authentic and to some extent transcendent- in search of the easy hook and to continue it and conclude it even when it is not profitable, because staying faithful to the novels is not going to be profitable? It is hard to believe both, and there are examples that serve as a bad omen.

Thus, we have on the one hand cancellations such as the bold but poorly received Caprica, sequel to the great Battlestar galactica; threats of the type I want to and I can’t because I don’t dare as the most recent adaptation of A happy world by Aldous Huxley … We will see, it should be repeated, what awaits us not the Foundation of Isaac Asimov, but the Foundation Apple TV +. Meanwhile, here is the latest advance published to whet your appetite … if it is what there is.