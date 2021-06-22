Follow these steps on WhatsApp to share a complete sticker pack

During the month of June WhatsApp added two new sticker packs, one called “Love & Pride” commemorating “International LGBTQI + Pride Day”, and another for “Father’s Day” that we found as “Papa mere Papa” in the gallery. When someone asks us to send them these stickers, we share it one by one, a job that is quite tedious; however, now we can send the complete package by pressing just one arrow.

It is important to clarify that this function is only available in beta version 2.21.120.13 of WhatsApp, so it is not yet an official tool of the application; Likewise, this trial version is exclusive only for mobile phones with the iPhone iOS operating system, reported WabetaInfo, the web portal specialized in revealing previous WhatsApp information.

Since WhatsApp came to implement the stickers in 2018, these have even replaced the classic emoticons that now went to the background. Currently, it is usual for someone to ask us “Can you send me some stickers?”, so we go to our gallery and send our stickers one by one. To simplify this action and share a set of stickers, just follow these steps:

From your iOS device enter the beta version of WhatsApp .

. Go to any chat in your main tray.

Press the smiley face icon in the lower left corner.

Click on the stickers icon and enter the sticker pack you want to send.

Now, press the arrow on the right side.

Choose the contact you want to send the complete sticker pack to and that’s it.

The procedure is the same as when you are going to forward a message from a conversation or chat. In addition, at the moment it is not known if this tool will be included for Android mobiles and it is also unknown when it will be officially launched in the app and not in a trial version.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.