Focus, the feature of iOS 15 that you still don’t know that you are going to use non-stop, do you know why?

It was in the last WWDC 2021 that we learned of its existence, as one more element of what they have called digital well-being and that allows the user to limit the use that they will make of a device based on certain parameters such as hours of the day, the location, the people or the activity that we are going to carry out. Its name is focus and it is precisely about that, of allowing us to focus on something specific to dismiss any external interference that is not directed in the same direction. That is, if we are working we are isolated from any distraction that has nothing to do with that and if we get home and want to disconnect, do so with any link that can link us to the office and its endless communications via email, for example. You are going to use it, and you know it. Why is focus going to be so important in iOS 15? The reason is that the smartphone will stop being a sounding board for any notification that comes to us and will become a true smart device, which will know at any time what we are doing at every hour of the day. Obviously, Apple will do its part to facilitate the configuration, offering a series of presets to activate them quickly, but surely they are not as precise as we need. That is why it will be better to take the reins, telling the phone what restrictions we impose depending on a day of the week, a schedule within any day, a person or a location. That is, if it detects that we are in the office, there is nothing like asking focus to silence all notifications from social networks, video games, news apps, etc., leaving only those that have to do with work, boss or colleagues. And vice versa. If we leave the company premises, we can tell the phone to release those restrictions and apply them precisely in the opposite direction, limiting notifications from the company’s email accounts, or the messaging apps that we use with colleagues. That fine-tuning will be one of the jobs we have to complete when iOS 15 officially arrives next September, making it one of the best ideas Apple has added to its OS in recent years. The company states that “customers can configure their device to help them be in the moment by creating a personalized Focus or selecting a suggested one, which uses intelligence on the device to recommend which people and applications can notify them.” All of those suggestions, Apple states, “are based on the context of users, such as during their work hours or while they are relaxing for bed, and when Focus is set to one Apple device, it is automatically applied to their other. Apple devices “.