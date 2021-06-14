FM104 issue apology after ‘joking’ about child’s voice message on air

FM104 have issued an apology after “joking” about a voice message from a child with additional needs during a radio show.

The station regularly hosts a ‘Kids in the Car’ segment on the Strawberry Alarm Clock Breakfast Show, hosted by Nobby and Jim-Jim.

And on Monday one caller said her son, who suffers from Dyspraxia, sent a voice message in to tell them how great his Daddy was.

However the listener was left extremely upset after saying the DJs “took the p**s out of him”.

FM104 has now issued an apology over the incident, and said there was “no intention to cause deliberate upset or harm”.

A spokesman for the station said: “FM104 would like to apologise for making light of a voice message from a young caller this morning.

“During The Strawberry Alarm Clock’s Kids in the Car feature, one of our presenters made a joke about not being able to hear a voice message we received from a young boy, who we later learned has additional needs.

“We have been in touch with the family to make a personal apology.

“As listeners will know, Kids in the Car is a well-loved feature, which has been enjoyed for over ten years, and features light-hearted fun between the presenters and the young callers.

“There was no intention to cause deliberate upset or harm, but today we made a mistake and have begun a robust review of our internal processes.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.