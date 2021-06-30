Fix the “import failed” error in the Mail app

Although this failed import error it is quite difficult to happen, the truth is that it is not impossible. That is why we must be prepared and in case it happens to us, know how to proceed in order to eliminate it. In this simple tutorial we give you the keys to be able to solve it.

Import failed error prevents Mail app from opening again

On rare occasions, some Mac users have encountered an error message of “Failed import”When trying to open the Mail application on Mac OS. with a short message import splash screen. The error prevents the Mail application from opening further and thus renders the Mail application and inboxes unusable.

This can happen in any version of Mail for Mac, sometimes randomly, sometimes after updating the system software, if user accounts have been migrated, or in many other situations, even if the Mac hard drive is too full with no available disk space.

Before starting the process and as we always say, it is a very good idea to carry out a backup of the files we have on the Mac. Although it is a fairly safe process, in computing as in life, nothing is impossible. Better safe than sorry.

The first thing we will do is exit the Mail application if it is still open. We open the Finder in MacOS, then we display the “Go” menu and select “Go to the folder” We enter the following path: ~ / Library / Mail /. Click on “GO”.

We are going to search the last folder V # (V8, V7, V6, etc.), we select it and then click on “Get information”.

In the File menu we click on the padlock icon and we enter the username and password.

We must make sure that we have privileges to “Reading and writing”, and then click on the cogwheel icon and select “Apply to attachments.”