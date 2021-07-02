Five tricks to grow a small YouTube channel

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

As in almost any activity, growing a newly started YouTube channel is a complicated task. Especially during those first months or weeks, when the audience is very small and sometimes even non-existent.

Five Tips to Grow Small YouTube Channels and Get More Visibility.

To help users who are getting started with their channels, we share some tips that are easy to apply, but that can make a difference:

-Find the niche: Today there is a lot of content on the Internet, so it is very difficult to stand out from the rest. The ideal is to find specific niches in which content is not being created or in which quality content is lacking. In this sense, you can choose to improve the content there or create something different.

-Audience: It is very important to know the audience when creating the content, since you must create content that is attractive to them. You have to be very clear about who the audience is, what they are interested in and how these interests can change over the next few months.

-Create a brand image: It is important to create a brand and be consistent with it. The brand must have an easily recognizable logo, with colors and fonts that are repeated throughout. A brand allows the audience to become familiar with the channel and easily recognize them when viewing it on their feed.

-To be consistent: As in any social network, consistency is key for a YouTube channel to grow. To this end, many creators have created a consistent posting schedule and post regularly and stably. At the same time, the most successful channels choose a topic or thematic block and create content on it, without changing topics every two months.

-Watch many videos: To create good content, you need to consume a lot of content. In the same way that to be a good writer you need to read a lot, to improve a YouTube channel you need to watch many videos from other channels. You should visit the channels of the “competition” creators to see what topics and what type of videos they are creating, learning from them can be one of the best ways to grow the channel.

For those users who want to learn more about how they can grow their channels, below is a full video from Rachel Alves, YouTube Product Manager, sharing these and some more tips on how to get a YouTube channel created during those first months:

