Five tricks so that the mobile does not overheat in summer

With the high temperatures typical of these months, not only we suffer. Also technological devices, especially the mobile that accompanies us everywhere, suffers from the heat. If it is exposed to high temperatures for a long time, the smartphone’s battery and processor can be seriously damaged. In general, excess heat shortens the life of your phone, so keep it safe from hot flashes.

Here are some tips so that your mobile does not get too hot in the coming months:

-Remove the cover: Phone cases or covers are generally made of rubber or silicone. These materials, despite their usefulness to protect the device from shocks, tend to concentrate heat and make it difficult to dissipate, since the air cannot cool the phone.

This is especially noticeable in the summer months, so an option to avoid it is to remove the case during this period and change it for a bumper, which covers only the ends of the phone. In this way, the entire back of the phone is exposed and can be cooled more easily.

-Put your phone in the shade: It is pure common sense, but very necessary for the beach or pool days. The direct incidence of the sun’s rays on the phone will cause its temperature to increase a lot in a short time. It is also advisable to be careful and do not leave it next to a window, since the magnifying effect can cause even greater heating and thus damage the screen and other components.

-Forget about the apps that spend the most: There are certain very demanding applications for the smartphone. Mobile video games, for example, require the use of high power from the phone, which, added to the ambient temperature, causes the terminal to raise its temperature above what is recommended. For this reason, it is advisable to give up this type of application in the hottest moments of the day.

-How to charge the battery ?: There are two important things you can do when charging your phone to prevent overheating. The first one is to put the phone to charge on a cold surface, such as a marble floor or similar materials. It is not advisable, on the other hand, to put it to load on the bed or on the sofa, which tends to have a higher temperature.

On the other hand, it is advisable to give the mobile a rest while the battery is charging. That is, do not use it during the minutes that it is plugged in. The charging process is, in fact, one of the ones that produces the most heat, so if we are also using it we will cause overheating.

-Don’t fall for the cooling apps: There are applications that ensure that they are capable of cooling your mobile phone. Most of them work by lowering the power of the phone’s processor, which certainly helps to lower its temperature, but there are other ways to do it. These apps, in fact, usually lead to a significant decrease in the performance of the device.

.