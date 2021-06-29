Five tips to keep your data safe while traveling

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Summer vacations, travels and days at the beach are approaching. At this time, when we spend less time at home, and therefore less time connected to our Wi-Fi network, we tend to use up mobile phone data faster. And, at the same time, our personal information, both on the phone and on a laptop, may be more exposed.

While traveling, we usually connect to more public networks, with what that implies for the security of our data

We may be tempted to connect to any WiFi network in a cafe, an airport or a bus. But we must be aware of the risks that this implies for the security and privacy of our data. Therefore, it is convenient to apply a series of tricks to avoid spending so much data while avoiding connecting to those insecure networks. In addition, by following these tips you make sure that no one can use your data without your consent.

-Secure passwords: A complex and difficult-to-guess password is almost a guarantee that no one accesses your network or your profiles on different platforms. It is recommended that your password be a combination of numbers, letters and characters. The ideal thing, in addition, would be to use a different password for each thing: one on Facebook, another on Instagram, another if you share data with your network … you have more info in this video:

-Beware of phishing: Phishing is a form of scam that uses emails to sting the victim and thus steal personal data. To prevent this type of email from reaching us, it is advisable to install cybersecurity software on the device that blocks these attacks. Malwarebytes, for example, can be very useful to avoid these threats.

-Use secure networks: It is a recurring temptation, when we do not have data or connection, to access the Internet from the first public network that we meet. But we must be very cautious in this regard.

Many of these networks have little protection, and it will be very easy for hackers to access your personal information from them. If you have no choice but to connect to one of these networks, avoid entering your bank account or making any purchases.

-VPN connection: VPNs, virtual private networks, are a good alternative to public networks. These types of networks act as a kind of firewall that protects your information from anyone who wants to access it without your permission.

-Protect your mobile: The mobile phone can also be a source of attacks and information theft. As with the computer, being connected to public networks is more vulnerable to threats of this type. A good solution can also be to apply a VPN on your phone, since there are networks of this type for both iOS and Android.

