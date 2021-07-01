Five problems that game developers have gotten used to, and that we should overcome as soon as possible

The history of video games She is very rich, and we can tell it from very different perspectives. For example, we could start from a technical base and speak, mainly, of those titles that marked an important leap in terms of graphic quality, but at the same time it would also be possible to start from a different approach and differentiate by generations, by platforms or by genres.

That richness, and that breadth, that the history of videogames presents is deeply linked to the history of video consoles, gaming on PC and, of course, of the different development engines and models. This is also very important, so much so that, following the previous exemplification, we could cover important parts of the history of video games by focusing on specific engines. You do not believe it? Think, for a moment, of all that idTech has represented in its different generations.

The advances that have been made in this sector have been enormous, but unfortunately they have been accompanied by a certain level of stagnation on different fronts that have left us, today, five important problems that I want to analyze with you in this article, and that I hope the developers start to overcome at once, especially now that we have next-gen consoles with us.

1.-Badly optimized videogames

A nod to Batman: Arkham Knight, which arrived on PC in a sorry state.

It is a problem that, certainly, has always been there, but that has been exacerbated in proportion to the increase in developments focused on consoles, and that has had truly regrettable moments.

I could put many examples, but one of the most interesting is Microsoft Flight Simulator, a game that has excellent graphics, but is unable to efficiently take advantage of processors with more than four cores and eight threads. Yes, it scales in higher configurations by distributing the workload, but it has such low CPU usage that it causes major bottlenecks.

It is not by chance, and it is not something new, the problem of CPU usage in current generation games has been a constant since the arrival of PS4 and Xbox One, and it has a clear explanation, that video games are developed based on those, and that therefore they have to start from very modest hardware specifications. The CPU of both consoles is an AMD Jaguar, with an IPC similar to Intel’s Atom series, and they operate at frequencies of 1.6 and 1.75 GHz, respectively.

Some still believe that a game works badly on PC just because its console is more powerful, but the reality is quite another, it may malfunction due to poor optimization.

I hope that, with the transition to next-gen consoles, which have a Ryzen processor based on the Zen 2 architecture, this situation improves, and that video games begin to really scale on processors with a high number of cores and threads. In this sense, I also want to emphasize that the jump to DirectX 12 and Vulkan, together with the adoption of the SSD in PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, should also have a positive influence in terms of optimization of video game versions for PC.

2.-Videogames that seem “more of the same”

The limitations, in terms of hardware, of the previous generation of consoles have greatly affected video game developments, creating a kind of minimal base that has acted as a “jail” for developers in many respects. Its consequences have been clearly noted in the almost absolute domain of a specific genre, the “sandbox” with a semi-open world, linear, empty, not very interactive and boring.

Do you think I’m exaggerating? Think about your favorite games of the present generation and Tell me if they do not fit, most of them, in that concept that I just gave you. Surprised? Well, you shouldn’t, that has been the genre that has been imposed as the only viable option to deal with the limitations of PS4 and Xbox One without having to focus everything on small and linear scenarios, but more interactive and with a greater degree of detail.

It has worked, but the bad news is that it has shaped a concurrence of games that, in the end, end up producing the same sensations, and make us think that they are more of the same. Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, is one of the best games of this generation in every sense, but it is still a semi-open sandbox, with linear nuances, a very limited interaction and areas with a long viewing distance, but very empty and / or limited in details.

The case of Cyberpunk 2077 is very curious, since overcomes, in part, these limitations, scale both horizontally and vertically has a superb degree of detail, especially in its PC version. It is no coincidence that it works, and looks, so bad on PS4 and Xbox One, both consoles have hardware whose PC equivalent could not even move the game in a minimally acceptable way.

With the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, consoles that have higher power and more unified memory, developers should finally be able to overcome this problem, and create more varied, comprehensive video games without those shortcomings that we have been seeing repeatedly in many current titles. Ratchet & Clank: A dimension apart is, in this case, one of the best examples within the new generation.

3.-Low-quality animations, AI and NPCs

It has been one of the most important problems, at a technical level, of the present generation of video games, and it has been motivated by something that I have already mentioned before, the low power of Jaguar CPUs Xbox One and PS4, and the fact that developments are based on both. We already know its consequences, and in this case it is that the real power of a PC CPU is not used.

Again, I could put many examples, but I’ll stick with one of the most obvious, Guild Wars 2, a game that hit the market in 2012 and that still today can boast of having fantastic animations, so much so that they are, in many cases, superior to those I have seen in new generation games. These have been so careful that the game even has a graphical setting that allows you to configure the quality of the animations of the fabrics and the water.

The artificial intelligence of enemies and NPCs, as well as the amount of these that appear simultaneously on the screen, are other elements that have been seen seriously handicapped by developments focused on Jaguar CPUs of both previous generation consoles, although some developers have been able to implement various optimization techniques that have made possible feats such as, for example, the hordes of Days Gone on PS4.

As in the previous point, with the transition to PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, we should start to see a gradual improvement in all these aspects, that is, video games with a greater number of NPCs on screen, and with an improved AI.

4.-First and second graphic elements

It has been a very useful optimization technique when developing demanding video games that exceeded the limit of current consoles, but its impact on a graphical level has ended up being too great. Don’t you get the idea well? Well, calm down, I’ll give you a very simple example, look at the degree of detail they have, in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the main characters, Y the graphic quality presented by the NPCs. Indeed, the latter have a much poorer modeling and texturing.

This example is one of the ones that best illustrates the reality of combining first and second class graphic elements to develop video games that, in principle, seem to mark an important leap at a technical level, but in the end they only play with a twisted kind of optimization which further highlights the shortcomings of a generation that is having an abnormally long life.

The extent of this problem is very large, and it is present in many graphic elements, ranging from modeling and texturing to complex geometry, lighting and shading. The classic “dirty” textures from Fallout 4 are a classic, and the same goes for that low-quality geometry that Resident Evil Village presents in many scenes, as I recently told you in this article.

I fully understand that, in order to maintain compatibility with a specific platform, you have to develop video games based on that as if it were the minimum base. However, that minimal base must be able to offer an acceptable experience, and when we go back to hardware that was barely mid-range in 2012, we quickly realize that, as I said at the time, we cannot ask for elm pears.

5.-Popping, graphical glitches and errors

The video game development model changed notably with the advent of the Internet. Before patches became popular as a way to fix problems, improve video games, and expand their content, developers had no leeway, and had to try to polish each game as much as possible.

We can understand it better with a very simple example that takes us to two totally different times. Think about a Mega Drive cartridge. This cartridge contained a game that was run directly on the console, without installation processes, and without the concurrence of any type of online service. If that game had graphics glitches or bugs that prevented us from moving forward, there was nothing to do. Now think of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS4 or Xbox One, said game arrived in a sorry state, full of bugs and problems that, however, have been solved through numerous patches.

The ability to patch games It has had positive consequences, but it has also had negative effects. On the one hand, this allows solving problems and bugs that, under the previous model, would not have a solution, but on the other hand it also makes video game developers relax and worry less about launching their games in a really good state. It is normal, they find it more comfortable to launch a title in the absence of a boil, generate income earlier than expected, and go polishing details later.

I have named Cyberpunk 2077 because I think is the best current exponent, since at its launch it brought together a huge number of bugs in its version for the previous generation consoles, including from errors in the loading of textures and in the modeling of the characters to crashes, closures and errors that blocked specific missions and prevented us advance in the story.

I understand that video game developments are increasingly complicated, and more expensive, that you have to meet deadlines and that, in the end, profitability is the boss, but developers, and publishers, should learn from what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 to realize that not everything goes in this world, and that all video games must meet minimum standards to begin with.