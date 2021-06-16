Five LinkedIn Tips to Increase Page Followers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

LinkedIn, with more than 720 million users worldwide, is a fundamental tool for companies to publicize their products and services, promote themselves and also seek talent. In this sense, as in other social platforms, companies can create their Corporate Pages, from which to publish specific content for their users, interact with followers and take advantage of specific tools for companies on LinkedIn, such as call-to-action buttons.

LinkedIn, with more than 700 million users worldwide, is the largest social network in the business world

Getting users of the social network to follow a Company Page is a challenge, not easy. So, to help companies that have a social network presence grow their community, LinkedIn has released a series of tips to increase the number of followers. They are as follows:

-A complete profile: The first thing, according to LinkedIn, is to have a complete, updated profile with all the necessary information. Otherwise, users will not feel that “follow” is worth it. The platform recommends including a brief description of the company, the logo, company information and the appropriate “keywords” that define the activity of the company.

Likewise, a “Follow” button must be added to the company’s blog, website, emails or newsletter. That is, include in these formats a link to the company’s LinkedIn Page to invite your contacts to follow it.

-Posting relevant content: LinkedIn users search this social network for original, useful, inspiring and valuable content to increase their knowledge and achieve their professional goals. To capture the attention of followers, LinkedIn recommends publishing content on the economy, industry, trends and other relevant topics of the moment.

Through a LinkedIn Page, organizations can publish short texts, longer articles and links to third-party content. The social network has a “Content Suggestion” tool that helps users to know which topics could be of most interest to their audience.

-Generate dialogue and debates: In order for a LinkedIn Company Page to be active and alive, it is a good idea to help create dialogue. Encourage interaction between different actors, raise issues of interest and seek different approaches to them. To achieve this, LinkedIn suggests using community tags.

Each Page can be tagged into three categories, making it easier for users tagged in them to discover the Company Page. They also allow you to comment and react to posts from Pages of the same community. Another way to generate these debates, LinkedIn recommends, is to organize events from the platform itself.

-Know your audience: LinkedIn recommends using its analytics to know the customs, schedules and tastes of the followers of a Page. From this section of the platform you can access aggregated data and different variables. These allow to identify which publications generate more interest or what is the profile of the followers of the Page.

By providing reliable information about the page, analytics allow you to draw a tighter strategy to achieve greater growth.

-Involve company workers: To get a Page on LinkedIn to rank, it is important that company employees get involved. This happens because they share their publications and link their profiles to that of the company, but in a natural way, without forcing them. They are the best ambassadors that a company can have in the social network, its workers.

.