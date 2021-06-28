First audio recordings captured on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong released

Zhurong, China’s first Mars rover, has captured its first red planet sounds, which are now available for listening.

Although other explorations have already captured audiovisual material in the field, these seconds of recently published sound records are the first testimony of this kind captured by the Chinese mission to explore Mars.

First audio recordings captured from Mars by China’s rover

These records were released to the world by the Chinese state television channel, CCTV. These recordings correspond to the first seconds recorded by the Chinese rover on the Martian surface, as the device moved away from its lander to begin its deeper exploration.

Additionally, the records contain audiovisual material captured by a small camera built into the rover.

These sound records might not seem so revealing at first. However, Jia Yang, deputy chief designer of the Tianwen-1 system, the module that made the Zhurong landing possible, contextualized them by noting that “The sounds were made when the pinion of the Mars rover rotates on the shelf, or they say that the sounds colliding between metals”, in conversation with the Chinese channel.

“The purpose for which we installed the recording device is to capture the sounds of the wind on Mars during its windy climates. We really want to hear what the winds sound like on a planet other than Earth » Jia added in her television interview.

Earlier, for primarily testimonial purposes, NASA published a Audio captured by his Perseverance rover, which recorded the impact of laser beams on rocks on Mars.

Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong is in the middle of his 90-day exploration mission. This work began in March, a month after Perseverance arrived on the red planet.

This solar-powered Chinese rover landed at a distance of about a thousand kilometers from Perseverance. According to various projections, it is not estimated that both teams will meet face to face, although, control over these probabilities is reduced if, following the trend of other similar projects, the exploration tasks of this device end up extending for a longer time.